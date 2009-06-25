Once I sent out my first novel for review I did a lot of work on my second - read some "How to" books, interviewed my characters, played around with a premise - it was all systems go.
But then I heard that my contract at work is more than likely going to end in six weeks. I had heard rumours for a while so the official news wasn't a big shock, but it did make me realise that I had to pull my socks up and apply for some jobs.
Fingers crossed I'll find something soon, but until then the job hunt has trumped writing. And I'm in no hurry to get my editorial review back either!
Thursday, June 25, 2009
Work
Once I sent out my first novel for review I did a lot of work on my second - read some "How to" books, interviewed my characters, played around with a premise - it was all systems go.
Posted by Yvonne Reilly at 21:03
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
11 comments:
What a bummer. Good luck with the job search. Hopefully when you get that sorted, you'll come back to the writing energized.
That's a bit of a blow. Best of luck with the job hunting.
Hope you find something soon, and fingers crossed for the review :o)
Hope something really, really good turns up soon.
Good Luck
xxPat
Good luck in the job hunt x
Angie, I hope so too, it's the best way to look at it!
Debs, thanks, it's going quite well actually which is a relief.
Karen, thanks, I'm still really nervous about it...
Pat, you're so kind. Thank you.
Helen, cheers!
Oh, bad luck. Hope you find soemthing else soon.
Good luck with the job hunt. I'm sure you will make anyone an ideal employee. Kat
Nice Post
Gay
I've just found your blog. I've been looking for like souls sharing their writing and publishing journey. So hi. I'm Tahlia.
I'm lucky at the moment in that my husband has a full time job ( though temporary) so when I haven't been called up for the casual teaching I do, I can write.
When I'm on a roll, I hate it when other things get in the way.
I hope you get something to keep the money rolling in while you write.
Hi..!!
All the best..
God Bless YOU..!!
Post a Comment