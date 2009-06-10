I sent my manuscript to the Writer's Workshop, mainly because the report is followed up by a phone call with the editor. They also accept manuscripts by email and payment by credit card (handy if you're an overseas client like me). My little book is now with them and I'm feeling a little nervous for it. Good luck book!
I'm re-reading my "How to" books and just enjoying the anticipation.
Wednesday, June 10, 2009
Writer's Workshop
I sent my manuscript to the Writer's Workshop, mainly because the report is followed up by a phone call with the editor. They also accept manuscripts by email and payment by credit card (handy if you're an overseas client like me). My little book is now with them and I'm feeling a little nervous for it. Good luck book!
Posted by Yvonne Reilly at 18:10
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
14 comments:
Best of luck, and hope you enjoy your 'how to' books.
Good luck book. This is so exciting x
Good luck little book! I hope you don't have to wait to long for feeback.
How exciting! And terrifying at the same time...
Debs, they've been really helpful so far, very inspiring.
Helen, thanks!
Lane, apparently it's four weeks, maybe less!
Tam, you hit the nail on the head, that's exactly how I'm feeling now. It's very intense.
Very vest of luck to you. I've got my fingers crossed.
They're very good Yvonne, I was mucho impressed with their services :o)
Oh! I do freelance editing for them!
They're really good to work for and I think that out of all the consultancies, they offer the best deal for authors.
Hope you get positive feedback.
JJ, thanks!
Karen, I'm delighted to hear that, hurray! Thanks!
Debi, I saw you on the list! Thanks for commenting.
Good luck Yvonne, I still have to edit mine before I do the same...x
Good luck Yvonne's book :-)
Crumbs, I'd be beside myself waiting for the feedback... go Little Book, go!
How exciting! I hope you get helpful feedback. Fingers crossed for you. :)
Good luck to your book. It must be hard sending your baby into the big wide world.
Kat :-)
Post a Comment