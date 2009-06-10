Wednesday, June 10, 2009

Writer's Workshop

I sent my manuscript to the Writer's Workshop, mainly because the report is followed up by a phone call with the editor. They also accept manuscripts by email and payment by credit card (handy if you're an overseas client like me). My little book is now with them and I'm feeling a little nervous for it. Good luck book!

I'm re-reading my "How to" books and just enjoying the anticipation.

14 comments:

Debs said...

Best of luck, and hope you enjoy your 'how to' books.

10/6/09 19:43
HelenMHunt said...

Good luck book. This is so exciting x

10/6/09 20:42
Lane said...

Good luck little book! I hope you don't have to wait to long for feeback.

10/6/09 21:07
Tam said...

How exciting! And terrifying at the same time...

10/6/09 22:04
Yvonne said...

Debs, they've been really helpful so far, very inspiring.

Helen, thanks!

Lane, apparently it's four weeks, maybe less!

Tam, you hit the nail on the head, that's exactly how I'm feeling now. It's very intense.

10/6/09 22:18
JJ Beattie said...

Very vest of luck to you. I've got my fingers crossed.

11/6/09 00:10
Karen said...

They're very good Yvonne, I was mucho impressed with their services :o)

11/6/09 09:00
Debi said...

Oh! I do freelance editing for them!

They're really good to work for and I think that out of all the consultancies, they offer the best deal for authors.

Hope you get positive feedback.

11/6/09 14:07
Yvonne said...

JJ, thanks!

Karen, I'm delighted to hear that, hurray! Thanks!

Debi, I saw you on the list! Thanks for commenting.

11/6/09 19:25
Fionnuala Kearney said...

Good luck Yvonne, I still have to edit mine before I do the same...x

12/6/09 10:37
Amanda said...

Good luck Yvonne's book :-)

13/6/09 18:00
SpiralSkies said...

Crumbs, I'd be beside myself waiting for the feedback... go Little Book, go!

15/6/09 07:21
Angie said...

How exciting! I hope you get helpful feedback. Fingers crossed for you. :)

15/6/09 23:20
KatW said...

Good luck to your book. It must be hard sending your baby into the big wide world.

Kat :-)

25/6/09 20:57

