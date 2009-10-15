I know it's been ages...life (editing, wedding planning, looking for work) has yet again got in the way of blogging.
But I couldn't let today go by without marking this exciting occasion - Cally Taylor, writer, full-time worker and blogger extraordinaire has had her debut novel Heaven Can Wait published today.
Cally's blog was one of the first writing blogs that I came across. Not only is she a talented and dedicated writer (she wrote Heaven Can Wait while holding down a demanding full-time job and has had tons of short stories published) but she has a great attitude towards life and writing. I've learned a lot from her blog posts about the realities of being a writer and getting published.
Heaven Can Wait is available from Amazon and other bookshops from today. I can guarantee that you won't be disappointed - she is a great writer. She's running a competition on her website where you can win plenty of goodies and a signed copy of her book here.
Congratulations Cally!
Thursday, October 15, 2009
Heaven Can Wait
Posted by Yvonne Reilly at 19:14 tags cally taylor, heaven can wait
12 comments:
Lovely to see so many people blogging about Cally's book! And good to see you back in blogland.
I can't wait to read Heaven Can Wait, I just wish my copy would hurry up and get here.
I've finished my copy already and it was great :o) Hope the wedding planning is going well!
Not surprised the blog has taken a back seat with all the things you've got going on!
Heaven Can Wait is fabulous, mind :-)
I know it's a while since you did this post, but I figure you'll get my message anyway. I'd just like to say how I love to find bloggers like myself, involved in negotiating the minefield of the writing and publishing business. It's also wonderful to see you supporting other authors.
You might like to take a preview peek at ch 1 of my new YA fantasy novel. You'll find it on the 'Lethal Inheritance page of http://publishersearch.wordpress.com
If you like it, I's appreciate it if you could pass on the word.
thank you
Hi..!!
Nice..
You're blogging more than great now and as everyone said, 'Heaven Can Wait' is Superb! :)
I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I don't know what to say except that I have enjoyed reading. Nice blog. I will keep visiting this blog very often.
Post a Comment